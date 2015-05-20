(Adds background, context)

HONG KONG May 20 Hong Kong's stock exchange is exploring the possibility of setting up a commodities link with mainland China similar to the stock connect program with Shanghai that launched last November, the exchange's chief executive said on Wednesday.

The discussions are at a preliminary stage and no timeline has been set for launching the commodities link initiative, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX) Chief Executive Charles Li said at a conference in Hong Kong.

"A similar replica of connect is going to work in commodities,... the details are being worked out," Li said.

HKEx first floated the idea of creating a link to trade commodities with mainland China last October.

Hong Kong's exchange operator took an expensive gamble in December 2012 by paying $2.2 billion to buy the London Metal Exchange (LME) and diversify into commodities.

Although initially beset by high costs, the deal has begun to yield benefits for HKEx as a trading fee increase on the LME this January boosted revenues.

Speaking at LME week, a gathering for the industrial metals sector, Li said HKEx had not yet indentified which mainland exchange would make a suitable partner for the proposed commodities link.

He likened the level of progress on the commodities link plan to that of the stock connect program three years ago, saying there were still many details to be worked out.

The stock connect program enables Hong Kong and Shanghai investors to trade directly on each other's bourses, and has been hailed by analysts as a landmark in the opening up of China's capital market.

Expanding into China, which accounts for about 40 percent of global copper demand and similar shares of other metals trade, is a central strategy for boosting the LME's performance, officials have said.