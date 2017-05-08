HONG KONG May 8 Hong Kong's securities regulator on Monday published a proposal to tighten information security rules after a series of embarrassing hacks at the city's brokers.

The draft rules by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) will include requirements for two-step authentication for account log-in and for brokers to notify clients when a transaction had been made, the proposal said.

In addition, the SFC proposes to expand the scope of existing cyber-security requirements that currently apply to the trading of on-exchange shares to cover internet trading of a range of securities, including unit trusts, mutual funds.

The SFC said last month it planned to introduce the new rules after a series of digital pump-and-dump schemes targeting brokerages - a little-known type of computer-generated fraud that surged in the Chinese territory last year.

The consultation will be open for two months.