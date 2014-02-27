HONG KONG Feb 27 Hong Kong's securities regulator said on Thursday it is launching a consultation period concerning future regulation of dark pool trading networks.

Formally known as alternative liquidity pools, dark pools are anonymous trading platforms allowing buyers and sellers to transact without other traders watching.

Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission said it was proposing to enhance and standardise the regulatory obligations imposed on Hong Kong licensed corporations that operate the platforms.

