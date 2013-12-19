Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Wednesday:
HONG KONG Dec 19 Fu Shou Yuan International Group Ltd, China's largest provider of funeral services, is set to jump 59 percent in its Hong Kong trading debut on Thursday, leading a pack of first-day trading pops in the city.
Shares in Fu Shou Yuan, in which private equity firm Carlyle Group LP and hedge fund firm Farallon Investors took a minority stake, were indicated to open at HK$5.30 compared with an IPO price of HK$3.33, according to Hong Kong stock exchange data.
Other companies also set to open sharply higher in their debuts included Kerry Logistics, indicated to open at HK$11.20 from the HK$10.20 IPO price and Consun Pharmaceutical , which was set to open at HK$5.00 from its HK$4.36 offering price.
* Fiera Infrastructure increases equity interest in Thames Water - investment in mature UK water and wastewater sector adds stable long-term returns to investment portfolio
LONDON/FRANKFURT, March 8 French drug maker Sanofi is looking to hire advisers for the sale of its European generic drug business by the end of the month, sources told Reuters, ahead of an auction process which is set to start after the summer.