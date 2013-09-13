HONG KONG, Sept 13 Beijing's top representative
in Hong Kong has ruled out open nominations for candidates to
become its next leader, the strongest sign yet that China's
pledge of democracy for the former British colony by 2017 comes
with conditions.
Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997 with the
guarantee of wide-ranging autonomy and an independent judiciary
and press under the formula of "one country, two systems".
It is the freest city in China, but every year on the
anniversary of the handover, thousands take to the streets
demanding fully democratic elections amid mounting fears of
increased meddling by Beijing's Communist Party leaders.
Zhang Xiaoming, the head of Beijing's Liaison Office in Hong
Kong, said open nominations for the leader, or chief executive,
would not be allowed.
Zhang's open letter, sent to a major pro-democracy group,
the Civic Party, quoted the city's mini-constitution, the Basic
Law, as saying that all candidates could only be nominated by a
"broadly representative nominating committee".
"There is no other option," Zhang said in the letter.
That means the nominations will instead come from a small
election committee stacked with Beijing loyalists who would
essentially veto any opposition candidates from running.
The letter was published on the Liaison Office's website -
www.locpg.hk/big5/shouyexinwen/201309/t20130912_7434.asp - amid
what observers say is an intensifying propaganda push by Beijing
to downplay expectations for democratic polls.
Zhang's comments could raise the political heat in Hong
Kong, with pro-democracy groups threatening to seal off the
city's central business district next year as part of a campaign
of civil disobedience.
The election in 2017 will still be the most far-reaching
version of democracy on Chinese soil. But analysts say Beijing's
hardening stance suggest a continuing conservatism towards
meaningful political reforms under new leader Xi Jinping.
Earlier in the year, a senior Chinese leader also played
down hopes that Hong Kong's 2017 election would be democratic.
Qiao Xiaoyang, chairman of the law committee of the National
People's Congress, said regardless of the vote, China would not
allow someone who "confronts" Beijing to become Hong Kong's
leader.
Hong Kong remains a beacon of civil liberties in China,
which wants to see self-ruled Taiwan, an island it considers to
be a breakaway province, united with the mainland, perhaps under
a similar formula.