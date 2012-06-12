(Adds details, HKMA reaction)

HONG KONG, June 12 The Hong Kong government vowed on Tuesday to stick to its near 30-year currency peg to the U.S. dollar after a former central bank chief recommended possible changes to the Chinese city's monetary system and suggested a fixed exchange rate cannot be an end in itself.

"We all agree that the linked exchange rate is most suitable for Hong Kong and there's no need whatsoever to make any change," Financial Secretary John Tsang told a news conference after word of the former official's recommendations sparked a jump in the local dollar.

"I see no need, nor do I have any intention to change the peg."

Joseph Yam, an adviser to China's central bank and a former Hong Kong Monetary Authority chief, suggested in a paper released earlier in the day that Hong Kong may want to consider doing away with an exchange rate target. He also added that the Chinese yuan may have a role in the future of the Hong Kong dollar.

The recommendations sparked fresh speculation about how much longer the global financial centre will stick to its currency peg to the U.S. dollar, which was adopted in 1983.

The Hong Kong dollar rose to 7.7535 per U.S. dollar by late afternoon, its highest since Feb 20, but surrendered all of its gains after Tsang's comments. By 1030 GMT it was around 7.7585.

Talk has flared from time to time in recent years over whether Hong Kong would opt to depeg the currency from the U.S. dollar altogether, repeg it to the U.S. dollar at a newer and possibly stronger level or repeg it to the Chinese yuan , possibly impacting trillions of dollars in assets.

The Hong Kong dollar was the eighth most traded currency in the world in 2010, according to EuroMoney magazine.

Economists and market watchers doubted any change was imminent, though some traders noted that maintaining a commitment to a linked exchange rate did not preclude a change in the actual level of the pegged rate.

"The U.S. dollar peg has served the country well for 30-odd years and we see the peg remaining in place for the foreseeable future," said Dominic Bunning, forex strategist at HSBC.

Yam, who retired as head of Hong Kong's de facto central bank three years ago, was speaking in his private capacity as a professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

He outlined three possible refinements to the city's exchange rate system:

- widening meaningfully or simply removing the Hong Kong dollar's convertibility zone or turning it into a corridor for the exchange rate against the U.S. dollar or yuan, or an undisclosed basket of currencies

- Possibly doing away with the exchange rate target or zone and focusing on managing domestic monetary conditions

- Possibly unifying "two different Convertibility Undertakings for the two elements of the monetary base, namely the bank notes in circulation and the Aggregate Balance".

Yam is an executive vice president at the China Society for Finance and Banking at the People's Bank of China.

The last major change to the city's currency regime was in 2005, when the trading band for the Hong Kong dollar was widened to 7.75/7.85 per U.S. dollar.

Since it was adopted, the peg has survived a number of speculative attacks as well as regional and global financial crises.

However, speculation that the currency peg's days may be numbered has grown in recent years as China allowed its yuan currency to appreciate, widening its premium over the Hong Kong dollar.

The yuan is now worth 6.37 to the U.S. dollar.

Hong Kong, a former British territory, returned to Chinese rule in 1997. It was allowed to keep its own distinct financial system but the economy has grown increasingly intertwined with China's since the handover.

Local shopkeepers increasingly accept the yuan and yuan deposits have soared at local banks, which are doing a booming business offering yuan investment products to local and foreign investors.

Moreover, Beijing has been keen to use the territory as a testbed for currency reforms as it seeks to internationalise the yuan.

(Additional reporting by Vikhram Subhedar; Editing by Kim Coghill)