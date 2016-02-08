HONG KONG Feb 8 Hong Kong's currency peg to the U.S. dollar is safe and financial outflows are within the expected range, the city's financial secretary wrote in his blog on Sunday.

John Tsang acknowledged concern about the impact of the U.S. interest rate hike late last year and the widening spread between the U.S. and Hong Kong dollars.

But he said a recent fall in the Hong Kong dollar's forward exchange rate was due to local portfolio managers increasing their forex hedging and that low long-term liquidity was resulting in high price volatility. He said the spot exchange rate was stable.

Tsang also said that Hong Kong's financial system is much stronger now than it was during the Asian financial crisis and it would be much more costly for speculators to attack the peg.

For additional detail, please see: here

(Reporting by Clare Baldwin and Brenda Goh; Editing by Kim Coghill)