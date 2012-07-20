BRIEF-Performance Sports reaches settlement with Q30 Sports
* Performance Sports Group reaches settlement with Q30 Sports
HONG KONG, July 20 Following are monthly bankruptcy statistics provided by the government on Friday.
Pct Change Pct Change No. of June M/M Y/Y Jan-June Y/Y Bankruptcy petitions 755 -5.03 +6.19 4,274 +4.60
Bankruptcy orders 712 +6.59 +15.58 4,015 +1.08
The government has forecast GDP growth of between 1 and 3 percent this year, sharply down from 5 percent expansion in 2011. (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Performance Sports Group reaches settlement with Q30 Sports
Feb 10 U.S. hunting and fishing chain Gander Mountain Co is preparing to file for bankruptcy as early as this month, after an aggressive effort to expand its store base failed to pull in new customers, according to people familiar with the matter.
SAO PAULO, Feb 10 A group of bondholders in Oi SA appealed on Friday a ruling by a Dutch court that refused to declare insolvent two subsidiaries in the Netherlands, the latest setback in a protracted legal battle to solve Brazil's largest bankruptcy case on record.