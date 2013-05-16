HONG KONG, May 16 Following are monthly bankruptcy statistics provided by the government: Pct Change Pct Change No. of April M/M Y/Y Jan-Apr Y/Y Bankruptcy petitions 815 2.64 21.10 3,010 10.50 Bankruptcy orders 927 35.92 20.39 3,126 18.63 Hong Kong's economy grew a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent in the first quarter ended March over the previous three months thanks to resilient domestic demand, although lacklustre trade in developed markets was blamed for a slower pace of growth. The government released GDP date on May 10. (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)