HONG KONG, June 21 Following are monthly
bankruptcy statistics provided by the government:
Pct Change Pct Change
No. of
May M/M Y/Y Jan-May Y/Y
Bankruptcy petitions 854 4.79 7.42 3,864 9.80
Bankruptcy orders 666 -28.16 -0.30 3,792 14.80
Data on Tuesday showed that unemployment rate decreased to
3.4 percent in March-May from 3.5 percent in the previous
quarter.
Hong Kong's economy grew a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent
in the first quarter ended March over the previous three months
thanks to resilient domestic demand, although lacklustre trade
in developed markets was blamed for a slower pace of growth. The
government released GDP data on May 10.
(Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Supriya Kurane)