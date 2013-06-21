HONG KONG, June 21 Following are monthly bankruptcy statistics provided by the government: Pct Change Pct Change No. of May M/M Y/Y Jan-May Y/Y Bankruptcy petitions 854 4.79 7.42 3,864 9.80 Bankruptcy orders 666 -28.16 -0.30 3,792 14.80 Data on Tuesday showed that unemployment rate decreased to 3.4 percent in March-May from 3.5 percent in the previous quarter. Hong Kong's economy grew a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent in the first quarter ended March over the previous three months thanks to resilient domestic demand, although lacklustre trade in developed markets was blamed for a slower pace of growth. The government released GDP data on May 10. (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Supriya Kurane)