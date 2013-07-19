HONG KONG, July 19 Following are monthly
bankruptcy statistics provided by the government:
Pct Change Pct Change
No. of June M/M Y/Y Jan-Jun Y/Y
Bankruptcy petitions 726 -14.99 -3.84 4,590 7.39
Bankruptcy orders 721 8.26 1.26 4,513 12.40
Data on Thursday showed that the unemployment rate decreased
to 3.3 percent in April-June from 3.4 percent in the previous
quarter.
Hong Kong's economy grew a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent
in the first quarter ended March over the previous three months
thanks to resilient domestic demand, although lacklustre trade
in developed markets was blamed for a slower pace of growth. The
government released GDP data on May 10.
