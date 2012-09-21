HONG KONG, Sept 22 Following are monthly bankruptcy statistics provided by the government on Friday. Pct Change Pct Change No. of August M/M Y/Y Jan-Aug Y/Y Bankruptcy petitions 785 +12.30 +0.77 5,758 +4.50 Bankruptcy orders 654 -18.15 -24.31 5,468 -0.18 In August the government revised down its 2012 full-year GDP growth forecast to 1-2 percent from 1-3 percent, as the euro zone crisis and sluggish global growth sap demand for exports. . (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Eric Meijer)