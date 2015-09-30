HONG KONG, Sept 30 Hong Kong is looking at a new normal economic growth rate of 2-4 percent, about half the pace at which it grew in 2011, as its export-dependent economy grapples with a slowdown in China and elsewhere, Financial Secretary John Tsang told Reuters.

"We are looking at a new normal at the current level at about 2-4 percent. That is not our normal growth in the past. We've had double digits as well," Tsang said in an interview on Wednesday. "As we get bigger...our growth rate will naturally reduce."

Tsang added that Hong Kong's peg to the U.S. dollar was the most appropriate monetary policy mechanism and there was no wish to change the status quo even as the city adjusts to a lower growth rate.

The Hong Kong dollar peg, in place since 1983, has come under strain in recent weeks due to renewed demand for the local currency in the wake of China's yuan devaluation.

(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee, Lisa Jucca, Anne Marie Roantree and James Pomfret; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)