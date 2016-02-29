Feb 29 Assets at the Exchange Fund, which is used to back the Hong Kong dollar, totalled HK$3,527.4 billion ($453.84 billion) at the end of January, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Monday.

The figure was HK$98.5 billion higher than the total at the end of December, with foreign currency assets and Hong Kong dollar assets rising HK$74.6 billion and HK$23.9 billion respectively, the city's de facto central bank said in a statement.

The HKMA said the rise in foreign currency assets was mainly due to an increase in unsettled purchases of securities and the issuance of Certificates of Indebtedness. The rise in Hong Kong dollar assets was mainly due to additional placements by Fiscal Reserves, which was partly offset by the fall in market value of Hong Kong equities.

($1 = 7.7723 Hong Kong dollars)

