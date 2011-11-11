* Hong Kong economy narrowly averts recession

* Property prices down 2 pct in Q3 as market cools

* Inflation rises to 6.1 pct in Q3

* HK leader sees GDP growth slowing to 2 pct in 2012 (Adds details and quotes)

By James Pomfret and Christina Lo

HONG KONG, Nov 11 Hong Kong's economy expanded slightly in the third quarter ended September from the previous quarter, narrowly avoiding a mild recession, while property prices slipped 2 percent as government cooling policies start to bite.

"The growth moderation was mainly caused by a sharp fall-off in exports towards the quarter-end amid an increasingly austere global economic environment," said government economist Helen Chan in a statement.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Donald Tsang said earlier this week that economic growth could shrink to as little as 2 percent in 2012 from this year's expected 5 percent.

"I am pessimistic about short-term global growth," he said. "I am afraid a major eruption in the largest market in the world, i.e. Europe, is going to affect everyone on earth and Hong Kong cannot be totally exempted."

Residential property prices fell 2 percent in the third quarter, the first quarterly decline since late 2008, while transactions plunged 41 percent in the same period, indicating government market-cooling policies and tighter mortgages are weighing on the once-frothy market.

Hong Kong's economy grew 7 percent in 2010, but the government has revised down its full-year GDP forecast for this year from 5-6 percent to 5 percent.

Unemployment is at 3.2 percent, a 13-year low.

Inflation showed little signs of abating, with underlying consumer price inflation at 6.1 percent in the third quarter, largely because of rising food prices and rentals.

Hong Kong's exports slackened to a year-on-year decline of 2.2 percent in the third quarter given weak consumer demand from Europe and the United States on persisting global economic woes.

The market turmoil has also weighed heavily on financial services, with the volume of initial public offerings dropping from HK$10.4 billion in the second quarter to $2.6 billion in the third quarter. Some analysts said unemployment could rise in the financial and logistics sectors. (Editing by Chris Lewis)