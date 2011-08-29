Aug 29 Hong Kong economic indicators:
GDP
2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004
Pct* 7.0 -2.7 2.3 6.4 7.0 7.1 8.5
HK$ bln# 1,735 1,622 1,667 1,640 1,541 1,440 1,345
____2011____ ____________2010___________ 2009
Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4
Pct q/q -0.5 3.1^ 1.5 0.9 1.9 1.9 2.2
Pct y/y 5.1 7.5^ 6.4 6.9 6.7 8.0 2.5
Updated 12 Aug 11
_______________________________________________________________
CONSUMER PRICE INDEX, pct*
2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004
Composite 2.4 0.5 4.3 2.0 2.0 1.1 -0.4
CPI-A 2.7 0.4 3.6 1.3 1.7 1.2 0.0
___________________2011____________________ 2010
Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan
Composite 7.9 5.6 5.2 4.6 4.4 3.6 3.4
CPI-A 12.5 5.9 5.6 5.0 4.8 3.8 3.6
CPI-B 6.2 5.6 5.2 4.5 4.2 3.5 3.2
Updated 22 Aug 11
_______________________________________________________________
RETAIL SALES, pct*
2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004
Value 18.3 0.6 10.5 12.8 7.3 6.8 10.8
Volume 15.5 -0.8 5.0 10.1 5.8 5.9 9.1
________________________2011________________________
Jul Jun May Apr Mar FEB Jan
Value 29.1 28.8 27.8 27.8 26.2 8.5 28.1
Volume 22.4 22.2 21.1^ 22.1 20.2 5.0 23.6
Updated 29 Aug 11
_______________________________________________________________
TRADE BALANCE
2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004
HK$ bln -333.8 -223.3 -201.1 -180.5 -138.8 -79.3 -92.0
_______________________2011___________________________
Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan
HK$ bln -35.93 -40.26 -35.69 -42.44 -40.08 -25.11 -15.96
Updated 25 Aug 11
_______________________________________________________________
UNEMPLOYMENT
2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004
Pct rate 4.4 5.4 3.6 4.0 4.8 5.6 6.8
_________________2011_________________ ____2010/11___
MayJul AprJun MarMay FebApr JanMar DecFeb NovJan
Pct rate 3.4 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.4 3.6 3.8
Updated 18 Aug 11
_______________________________________________________________
PRIME RATE
Effective from 14 Nov 08 10 Nov 08 20 Mar 08
Pct 5.00-5.25 5.00-5.50 5.25-5.50
Updated 14 Nov 08
_______________________________________________________________
* Percent change on a year earlier.
# Current prices.
^ Revised.
~ Change of less than 0.05 percent.
Note: Composite CPI, CPI (A) and (B) are based on the
expenditure patterns of households as of fiscal 2009/2010,
instead of 2004/2005 from April.
