Playboy brings back nudes, a year after ditching them
LOS ANGELES, Feb 13 Playboy magazine is returning to its roots, bringing nudes back just a year after abandoning full frontal shots of women saying they had become outdated.
Feb 20 Hong Kong economic indicators: GDP
2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 Pct* 5.0 7.0 -2.6^ 2.3 6.4 7.0 7.1 HK$ bln# 1,823 1,737^ 1,623^ 1,667 1,640 1,541 1,440
____________2011____________ ________2010_______
Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Pct q/q 0.3 0.1 -0.5^ 3.0^ 1.7^ 0.9 1.9 Pct y/y 3.0 4.3 5.3 7.6^ 6.6^ 6.9 6.7
Updated 1 Feb 12 _______________________________________________________________ CONSUMER PRICE INDEX, pct*
2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 Composite 5.3 2.4 0.5 4.3 2.0 2.0 1.1 CPI-A 5.6 2.7 0.4 3.6 1.3 1.7 1.2
2012 ___________________2011____________________
Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul
Composite 6.1 5.7 5.7 5.8 5.8 5.7 7.9 CPI-A 5.4 5.3 5.3 5.2 5.2 5.4 12.5
CPI-B 6.3 5.9 6.0 6.0 6.0 5.8 6.2
Updated 20 Feb 12 _______________________________________________________________ RETAIL SALES, pct*
2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 Value 24.8 18.3 0.6 10.5 12.8 7.3 6.8 Volume 18.4 15.5 -0.8 5.0 10.1 5.8 5.9
________________________2011________________________
Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun Value 23.4 23.4^ 23.0 24.0 29.0 29.1 28.8 Volume 17.1 16.9 15.0 15.1 20.7 22.4 22.2
Updated 2 Feb 12 _______________________________________________________________ TRADE BALANCE
2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 HK$ bln -427.3 -333.8 -223.3 -201.1 -180.5 -138.8 -79.3
_______________________2011___________________________
DEC NOV OCT Sep Aug Jul Jun HK$ bln -48.91 -44.11 -23.14 -39.96 -34.78 -35.93 -40.26
Updated 26 Jan 12 _______________________________________________________________ UNEMPLOYMENT
2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 Pct rate 3.4 4.4 5.4 3.6 4.0 4.8 5.6
_________________________2011_________________________
OctDec SepNov AugOct JulSep JunAug MayJul AprJun Pct rate 3.3 3.4 3.3 3.2 3.2 3.4 3.5
Updated 19 Jan 12 _______________________________________________________________ PRIME RATE Effective from 14 Nov 08 10 Nov 08 20 Mar 08 Pct 5.00-5.25 5.00-5.50 5.25-5.50
Updated 14 Nov 08 _______________________________________________________________ * Percent change on a year earlier. # Current prices. ^ Revised. ~ Change of less than 0.05 percent. Note: Composite CPI, CPI (A) and (B) are based on the expenditure patterns of households as of fiscal 2009/2010, instead of 2004/2005 from April. (Reporting by Raymond Leung; Editing Jacqueline Wong)
Feb 13 Fashion designer Carolina Herrera, who has dressed five first ladies and made first daughter Ivanka Trump's inaugural ball gown, on Monday said she would happily dress the U.S. first lady.