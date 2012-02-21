Apple and SAP to release tool to build business apps
Feb 27 Apple Inc and German software maker SAP SE will release a tool aimed at helping developers build iPhone apps for big businesses, the two companies said on Monday.
Feb 21 Hong Kong economic indicators: GDP
2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 Pct* 5.0 7.0 -2.6 2.3 6.4 7.0 7.1 HK$ bln# 1,823 1,737^ 1,623 1,667 1,640 1,541 1,440
____________2011____________ ________2010_______
Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Pct q/q 0.3 0.1 -0.5 3.0 1.7 0.9 1.9 Pct y/y 3.0 4.3 5.3 7.6 6.6 6.9 6.7
Updated 1 Feb 12 _______________________________________________________________ CONSUMER PRICE INDEX, pct*
2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 Composite 5.3 2.4 0.5 4.3 2.0 2.0 1.1 CPI-A 5.6 2.7 0.4 3.6 1.3 1.7 1.2
2012 ___________________2011____________________
Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul
Composite 6.1 5.7 5.7 5.8 5.8 5.7 7.9 CPI-A 5.4 5.3 5.3 5.2 5.2 5.4 12.5
CPI-B 6.3 5.9 6.0 6.0 6.0 5.8 6.2
Updated 20 Feb 12 _______________________________________________________________ RETAIL SALES, pct*
2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 Value 24.8 18.3 0.6 10.5 12.8 7.3 6.8 Volume 18.4 15.5 -0.8 5.0 10.1 5.8 5.9
________________________2011________________________
Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun Value 23.4 23.4^ 23.0 24.0 29.0 29.1 28.8 Volume 17.1 16.9 15.0 15.1 20.7 22.4 22.2
Updated 2 Feb 12 _______________________________________________________________ TRADE BALANCE
2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 HK$ bln -427.3 -333.8 -223.3 -201.1 -180.5 -138.8 -79.3
_______________________2011___________________________
DEC NOV OCT Sep Aug Jul Jun HK$ bln -48.91 -44.11 -23.14 -39.96 -34.78 -35.93 -40.26
Updated 26 Jan 12 _______________________________________________________________ UNEMPLOYMENT
2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 Pct rate 3.4 4.4 5.4 3.6 4.0 4.8 5.6
_________________________2011_________________________
NovJan OctDec SepNov AugOct JulSep JunAug MayJul Pct rate 3.2 3.3 3.4 3.3 3.2 3.2 3.4
Updated 21 Feb 12 _______________________________________________________________ PRIME RATE Effective from 14 Nov 08 10 Nov 08 20 Mar 08 Pct 5.00-5.25 5.00-5.50 5.25-5.50
Updated 14 Nov 08 _______________________________________________________________ * Percent change on a year earlier. # Current prices. ^ Revised. ~ Change of less than 0.05 percent. Note: Composite CPI, CPI (A) and (B) are based on the expenditure patterns of households as of fiscal 2009/2010, instead of 2004/2005 from April. (Reporting by Raymond Leung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
Feb 27 Apple Inc and German software maker SAP SE will release a tool aimed at helping developers build iPhone apps for big businesses, the two companies said on Monday.
Feb 27 ABC's broadcast of The 89th Academy Awards on Sunday night drew a 22.4 overnight rating, according to Nielsen data released by the Walt Disney Co unit.
Feb 27 Lodging REIT Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc's offer to buy FelCor Lodging Trust Inc was "woefully inadequate", activist hedge fund Land and Buildings Investment Management LLC, which holds a stake in FelCor, said on Monday.