May 17 Hong Kong economic indicators: GDP
2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 Pct* 5.0 7.0 -2.6 2.3 6.4 7.0 7.1 HK$ bln# 1,823 1,737^ 1,623 1,667 1,640 1,541 1,440
2012 ____________2011____________ ____2010___
Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Pct q/q 0.4 0.4^ 0.1 -0.4^ 2.9^ 1.7 0.9 Pct y/y 0.4 3.0 4.4^ 5.4^ 7.6 6.7^ 6.9
Updated 11 May 12 _______________________________________________________________ CONSUMER PRICE INDEX, pct*
2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 Composite 5.3 2.4 0.5 4.3 2.0 2.0 1.1 CPI-A 5.6 2.7 0.4 3.6 1.3 1.7 1.2
_________2012______ ___________2011____________
Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep
Composite 4.9 4.7 6.1 5.7 5.7 5.8 5.8 CPI-A 4.3 4.2 5.4 5.3 5.3 5.2 5.2
CPI-B 5.2 4.9 6.3 5.9 6.0 6.0 6.0
Updated 23 Apr 12 _______________________________________________________________ RETAIL SALES, pct*
2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 Value 24.8 18.3 0.6 10.5 12.8 7.3 6.8 Volume 18.4 15.5 -0.8 5.0 10.1 5.8 5.9
________2012________ ____________2011____________
Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Value 17.3 15.6^ 14.9 23.5 23.4 23.0 24.0 Volume 13.4 10.1 9.1 17.1 16.9 15.0 15.1
Updated 3 May 12 _______________________________________________________________ TRADE BALANCE
2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 HK$ bln -427.3 -333.8 -223.3 -201.1 -180.5 -138.8 -79.3
_________2012________ _____________2011____________
Mar Feb JAN DEC NOV OCT Sep HK$ bln -43.88 -45.79 -8.86 -48.91 -44.11 -23.14 -39.96
Updated 24 Apr 12 _______________________________________________________________ UNEMPLOYMENT
2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 Pct rate 3.4 4.4 5.4 3.6 4.0 4.8 5.6
_____2012_____ ____2011/12___ _________2011_________
FebApr JanMar DecFeb NovJan OctDec SepNov AugOct Pct rate 3.3 3.4 3.4 3.2 3.3 3.4 3.3
Updated 17 May 12 _______________________________________________________________ PRIME RATE Effective from 14 Nov 08 10 Nov 08 20 Mar 08 Pct 5.00-5.25 5.00-5.50 5.25-5.50
Updated 14 Nov 08 _______________________________________________________________ * Percent change on a year earlier. # Current prices. ^ Revised. ~ Change of less than 0.05 percent. Note: Composite CPI, CPI (A) and (B) are based on the expenditure patterns of households as of fiscal 2009/2010, instead of 2004/2005 from April. (Reporting by Raymond Leung in Hong Kong; Editing by)
