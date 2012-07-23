July 23 Hong Kong economic indicators
GDP
2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005
Pct* 5.0 7.0 -2.6 2.3 6.4 7.0 7.1
HK$ bln# 1,823 1,737^ 1,623 1,667 1,640 1,541 1,440
2012 ____________2011____________ ____2010___
Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3
Pct q/q 0.4 0.4^ 0.1 -0.4^ 2.9^ 1.7 0.9
Pct y/y 0.4 3.0 4.4^ 5.4^ 7.6 6.7^ 6.9
Updated 11 May 12
_______________________________________________________________
CONSUMER PRICE INDEX, pct*
2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005
Composite 5.3 2.4 0.5 4.3 2.0 2.0 1.1
CPI-A 5.6 2.7 0.4 3.6 1.3 1.7 1.2
___________2012____________ _______2011________
Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec
Composite 3.7 4.3 4.7 4.9 4.7 6.1 5.7
CPI-A 3.3 3.8 4.2 4.3 4.2 5.4 5.3
CPI-B 4.0 4.6 5.0 5.2 4.9 6.3 5.9
Updated 23 July 12
_______________________________________________________________
RETAIL SALES, pct*
2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005
Value 24.8 18.3 0.6 10.5 12.8 7.3 6.8
Volume 18.4 15.5 -0.8 5.0 10.1 5.8 5.9
________________2012________________ ____2011____
May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov
Value 8.8 11.4 17.1 15.6 14.9 23.5 23.4
Volume 5.8 7.6 13.2 10.1 9.1 17.1 16.9
Updated 3 July 12
_______________________________________________________________
TRADE BALANCE
2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005
HK$ bln -427.3 -333.8 -223.3 -201.1 -180.5 -138.8 -79.3
_________________2012________________ _____2011____
May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov
HK$ bln -35.57 -42.87 -43.88 -45.79 -8.86 -48.91 -44.11
Updated 26 June 12
_______________________________________________________________
UNEMPLOYMENT
2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005
Pct rate 3.4 4.4 5.4 3.6 4.0 4.8 5.6
_____________2012_____________ ____2011/12___ _2011_
AprJun MarMay FebApr JanMar DecFeb NovJan OctDec
Pct rate 3.2 3.2 3.3 3.4 3.4 3.2 3.3
Updated 19 July 12
_______________________________________________________________
PRIME RATE
Effective from 14 Nov 08 10 Nov 08 20 Mar 08
Pct 5.00-5.25 5.00-5.50 5.25-5.50
Updated 14 Nov 08
_______________________________________________________________
* Percent change on a year earlier.
# Current prices.
^ Revised.
~ Change of less than 0.05 percent.
Note: Composite CPI, CPI (A) and (B) are based on the
expenditure patterns of households as of fiscal 2009/2010,
instead of 2004/2005 from April.
