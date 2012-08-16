Aug 16 Hong Kong economic indicators GDP 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 Pct* 5.0 7.0 -2.6 2.3 6.4 7.0 7.1 HK$ bln# 1,823 1,737^ 1,623 1,667 1,640 1,541 1,440 ____2012____ ____________2011____________ 2010 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Pct q/q -0.1 0.6^ 0.4 0.1 -0.4 2.9 1.7 Pct y/y 1.1 0.7^ 3.0 4.4 5.4 7.6 6.7 Updated 10 Aug 12 _______________________________________________________________ CONSUMER PRICE INDEX, pct* 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 Composite 5.3 2.4 0.5 4.3 2.0 2.0 1.1 CPI-A 5.6 2.7 0.4 3.6 1.3 1.7 1.2 ___________2012____________ _______2011________ Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Composite 3.7 4.3 4.7 4.9 4.7 6.1 5.7 CPI-A 3.3 3.8 4.2 4.3 4.2 5.4 5.3 CPI-B 4.0 4.6 5.0 5.2 4.9 6.3 5.9 Updated 23 July 12 _______________________________________________________________ RETAIL SALES, pct* 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 Value 24.8 18.3 0.6 10.5 12.8 7.3 6.8 Volume 18.4 15.5 -0.8 5.0 10.1 5.8 5.9 ____________________2012____________________ 2011 Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Value 11.0 8.7^ 11.4 17.1 15.6 14.9 23.5 Volume 8.5 5.7^ 7.6 13.2 10.1 9.1 17.1 Updated 2 Aug 12 _______________________________________________________________ TRADE BALANCE 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 HK$ bln -427.3 -333.8 -223.3 -201.1 -180.5 -138.8 -79.3 _________________2012________________ _____2011____ Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec HK$ bln -44.71 -35.57 -42.87 -43.88 -45.79 -8.86 -48.91 Updated 24 July 12 _______________________________________________________________ UNEMPLOYMENT 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 Pct rate 3.4 4.4 5.4 3.6 4.0 4.8 5.6 _________________2012_________________ ____2011/12___ MayJul AprJun MarMay FebApr JanMar DecFeb NovJan Pct rate 3.2 3.2 3.2 3.3 3.4 3.4 3.2 Updated 16 Aug 12 _______________________________________________________________ PRIME RATE Effective from 14 Nov 08 10 Nov 08 20 Mar 08 Pct 5.00-5.25 5.00-5.50 5.25-5.50 Updated 14 Nov 08 _______________________________________________________________ * Percent change on a year earlier. # Current prices. ^ Revised. ~ Change of less than 0.05 percent. Note: Composite CPI, CPI (A) and (B) are based on the expenditure patterns of households as of fiscal 2009/2010, instead of 2004/2005 from April. (Reporting by Raymond Leung and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)