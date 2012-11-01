Nov 1 Hong Kong economic indicators GDP 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 Pct* 4.9^ 6.8^ -2.5^ 2.1^ 6.5^ 7.0 7.4^ HK$ bln# 1,865^ 1,778^ 1,665^ 1,707^ 1,671^ 1,570^ 1,467^ ____2012____ ____________2011____________ 2010 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Pct q/q -0.1 0.5^ 0.2^ 0.5^ -0.6^ 2.9 1.6^ Pct y/y 1.2^ 0.7 2.8^ 4.3^ 5.1^ 7.8^ 6.4^ Updated 11 Sept 12 _______________________________________________________________ CONSUMER PRICE INDEX, pct* 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 Composite 5.3 2.4 0.5 4.3 2.0 2.0 1.1 CPI-A 5.6 2.7 0.4 3.6 1.3 1.7 1.2 _______________________2012________________________ Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Composite 3.8 3.7 1.6 3.7 4.3 4.7 4.9 CPI-A 4.3 4.1 -2.4 3.3 3.8 4.2 4.3 CPI-B 3.9 3.8 3.5 4.0 4.6 5.0 5.2 Updated 22 Oct 12 _______________________________________________________________ RETAIL SALES, pct* 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 Value 24.8 18.3 0.6 10.5 12.8 7.3 6.8 Volume 18.4 15.5 -0.8 5.0 10.1 5.8 5.9 ________________________2012________________________ Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Value 9.4 4.6^ 3.9 11.0 8.7 11.4 17.1 Volume 8.5 3.2 1.4 8.5 5.7 7.6 13.2 Updated 1 Nov 12 _______________________________________________________________ TRADE BALANCE 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 HK$ bln -427.3 -333.8 -223.3 -201.1 -180.5 -138.8 -79.3 _________________________2012________________________ Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar HK$ bln -45.15 -36.03 -40.13 -44.71 -35.57 -42.87 -43.88 Updated 25 Oct 12 _______________________________________________________________ UNEMPLOYMENT 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 Pct rate 3.4 4.4 5.4 3.6 4.0 4.8 5.6 _________________________2012_________________________ JulSep JunAug MayJul AprJun MarMay FebApr JanMar Pct rate 3.3 3.2 3 .2 3.2 3.2 3.3 3.4 Updated 18 Oct 12 _______________________________________________________________ PRIME RATE Effective from 14 Nov 08 10 Nov 08 20 Mar 08 Pct 5.00-5.25 5.00-5.50 5.25-5.50 Updated 14 Nov 08 _______________________________________________________________ * Percent change on a year earlier. # Current prices. ^ Revised. ~ Change of less than 0.05 percent. (Reporting by Raymond Leung and Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by)