May 20 Hong Kong economic indicators GDP 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 Pct* 1.5^ 4.9 6.8 -2.5 2.1 6.5 7.0 HK$ bln# 1,965^ 1,936^ 1,847^ 1,729^ 1,773^ 1,736^ 1,630^ 2013 ____________2012__________ ____2011____ Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Pct q/q 0.2 1.4^ 1.1^ -0.1 0.3^ 0.5 0.2 Pct y/y 2.8 2.8^ 1.5^ 0.9^ 0.7^ 3.0 4.0 Updated 10 May 13 _______________________________________________________________ CONSUMER PRICE INDEX, pct* 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 Composite 4.1 5.3 2.4 0.5 4.3 2.0 2.0 ________2013________ ___________2012____________ Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Composite 3.6 4.4 3.0 3.7 3.7 3.8 3.8 Underlying 3.7 4.4 3.1 3.8 3.8 3.8 3.9 Updated 22 Apr 13 _______________________________________________________________ RETAIL SALES, pct* 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 Value 9.8 24.8 18.3 0.6 10.5 12.8 7.3 Volume 7.2 18.4 15.5 -0.8 5.0 10.1 5.8 ________2013________ ___________2012____________ Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Value 9.8 22.7 10.5 9.1 9.4 3.9 9.4 Volume 10.2 21.9 10.4 8.5 8.1 3.6 8.5 Updated 2 May 13 _______________________________________________________________ TRADE BALANCE 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 HK$ bln -477.8 -427.3 -333.8 -223.3 -201.1 -180.5 -138.8 ________2013________ _____________2012____________ Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep HK$ bln -49.15 -33.99 -27.46 -47.95 -44.07 -42.67 -45.15 Updated 25 Apr 13 _______________________________________________________________ UNEMPLOYMENT 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 Pct rate 3.3 3.4 4.4 5.4 3.6 4.0 4.8 _____2013_____ ____2012/13___ _________2012_________ FebApr JanMar DecFeb NovJan OctDec SepNov AugOct Pct rate 3.5 3.5 3.4 3.4 3.3 3.4 3.4 Updated 20 May 13 _______________________________________________________________ * Percent change on a year earlier. # Current prices. ^ Revised. ~ Change of less than 0.05 percent.