UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 18 Hong Kong economic indicators GDP 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 Pct* 1.5^ 4.9 6.8 -2.5 2.1 6.5 7.0 HK$ bln# 1,965^ 1,936^ 1,847^ 1,729^ 1,773^ 1,736^ 1,630^ 2013 ____________2012__________ ____2011____ Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Pct q/q 0.2 1.4^ 1.1^ -0.1 0.3^ 0.5 0.2 Pct y/y 2.8 2.8^ 1.5^ 0.9^ 0.7^ 3.0 4.0 Updated 10 May 13 _______________________________________________________________ CONSUMER PRICE INDEX, pct* 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 Composite 4.1 5.3 2.4 0.5 4.3 2.0 2.0 ________________2013________________ ___2012____ May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Composite 3.9 4.0 3.6 4.4 3.0 3.7 3.7 Underlying 3.8 3.9 3.7 4.4 3.1 3.8 3.8 Updated 20 Jun 13 _______________________________________________________________ RETAIL SALES, pct* 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 Value 9.8 24.8 18.3 0.6 10.5 12.8 7.3 Volume 7.2 18.4 15.5 -0.8 5.0 10.1 5.8 ________________2013________________ ___2012____ May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Value 12.8 20.7 9.8 22.7 10.5 9.1 9.4 Volume 12.2 19.4 10.1 21.9 10.4 8.5 8.1 Updated 2 Jul 13 _______________________________________________________________ TRADE BALANCE 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 HK$ bln -477.8 -427.3 -333.8 -223.3 -201.1 -180.5 -138.8 ________________2013________________ _____2012____ May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov HK$ bln -44.27 -42.70 -49.15 -33.99 -27.46 -47.95 -44.07 Updated 25 Jun 13 _______________________________________________________________ UNEMPLOYMENT 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 Pct rate 3.3 3.4 4.4 5.4 3.6 4.0 4.8 _____________2013_____________ ____2012/13___ _2012_ AprJun MarMay FebApr JanMar DecFeb NovJan OctDec Pct rate 3.3 3.4 3.5 3.5 3.4 3.4 3.3 Updated 18 Jul 13 _______________________________________________________________ * Percent change on a year earlier. # Current prices. ^ Revised. ~ Change of less than 0.05 percent. (Reporting by Raymond Leung and Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources