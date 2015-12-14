Dec 14 Hong Kong's index of industrial
production fell by 1.9 percent in the third quarter of 2015
compared with the same period last year, the Census and
Statistics department said on Monday.
The following are year-on-year percentage changes in the
indices of industrial production by select industry grouping:
Q3 2015 Q2 2015
Food, beverages and tobacco 4.1 4.6^
Textiles -32.5 -26.7
Wearing apparel -5.6 -7.3
Paper products, printing and
production of recorded media -4.2 2.5
Metal, computer, electronic and
optical products, machinery and
equipment -9.1 -11.3
^ Revised
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)