Dec 14 Hong Kong's index of industrial production fell by 1.9 percent in the third quarter of 2015 compared with the same period last year, the Census and Statistics department said on Monday. The following are year-on-year percentage changes in the indices of industrial production by select industry grouping: Q3 2015 Q2 2015 Food, beverages and tobacco 4.1 4.6^ Textiles -32.5 -26.7 Wearing apparel -5.6 -7.3 Paper products, printing and production of recorded media -4.2 2.5 Metal, computer, electronic and optical products, machinery and equipment -9.1 -11.3 ^ Revised (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)