June 13 Hong Kong's index of industrial production rose by 0.2 percent in the first quarter of 2017 compared with the same period last year, the Census and Statistics department said on Tuesday. The following are year-on-year percentage changes in the indexes of industrial production by select industry grouping: Q1 2017 (y/y Q4 2016 (y/y pct change) pct change) Food, beverages and tobacco 3.6 3.2 Textiles and wearing apparel -5.8 -5.0 Paper products, printing and production -0.2 -1.4 of recorded media Metal, computer, electronic and optical 0.6 3.1 products, machinery and equipment For more information, please click on: bit.ly/2rlFUqC