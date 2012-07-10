HONG KONG, July 10 Property prices in Hong Kong
grew at a slower pace and sales fell in the second quarter as
global stock markets weakened, but the city's financial chief
warned on Tuesday that risk of a bubble will remain as long as
interest rates stay low.
John Tsang told legislators that market sentiment had
moderated in the past two months after a sharp rebound in
February.
In May, prices grew by less than 1 percent and in June
registered transactions fell by 30 percent to 5,890, but Tsang
said the direction of the real estate sector was still unclear.
"The property market...is under the influence of the weak
external economic environment and ultra-low interest rates and
it's difficult to predict its future direction," Tsang said.
"But as long as the low-interest rate regime remains unchanged,
the risk of the property bubble remains."
Low interest rates and a flood of buyers from mainland China
have pushed up Hong Kong real estate prices in recent years,
fueling broader inflationary pressures in the territory.
Prices soared 94 percent over the last five years to
end-2011, according to brokerage Knight Frank.
In answer to widespread local anger at being priced out of
the market, Hong Kong's new leader Leung Chun-ying has proposed
a number of countermeasures, including selling land for
developments that would be restricted to Hong Kong residents
only.
The risk of a sharp correction in the city's property market
has grown as Europe's debt crisis deepens and as the global
economy sputters, reducing demand for goods from China and Hong
Kong.
Hong Kong's private sector output fell for the second
straight month in June, with new business from mainland China
declining for the third consecutive month and at the sharpest
rate since last November, according to a purchasing managers
survey released last week.
Hong Kong's domestic exports fell 26 percent in January-
April compared to the same period in 2011. For the month of
April alone, domestic exports fell 23.4 percent compared to a
year earlier.
China's customs administration announced on Tuesday that
imports rose 6.3 percent in June from a year earlier, less than
half the 12.7 percent increase forecast in a Reuters poll as
domestic demand flagged in the world's second biggest economy
[ID: nL3E8IA02R].
The uncertain economic environment may have also dampened
developers' appetite for new projects.
On Monday, Hong Kong's subway operator MTR Corp
withdrew its tender of a site on top of a railway station in the
New Territories after bids from three major developers came in
below expectation.
(Reporting by Tan Ee Lyn; Editing by Kim Coghill)