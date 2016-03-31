March 31 February retail sales data (percentage change from a year earlier): 2016 2015 Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Value -20.6 -6.6^ -8.5 -7.8 -3.0 -6.3 -5.3 Volume -19.5 -5.2 -6.1 -6.0 1.2 -3.0 -0.1 ^ Revised CONTEXT: -- In the three months through February, the volume of sales was down by 9.0 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three months. COMMENTARY: A government spokesman indicated that the performance of retail sales slackened further on entering 2016. Taking the first two months of 2016 together to remove the distortions caused by the difference in timing of the Lunar New Year holidays, retail sales recorded a double-digit decline over a year earlier. Apart from the severe drag from the protracted slowdown in inbound tourism, the asset market consolidation might also have weighed on local consumption sentiment. The near-term outlook for retail sales will still be constrained by the weak inbound tourism performance and uncertain economic prospects. The Government will continue to monitor closely the retail sales performance and its repercussions on the wider economy and job market. LINK: -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the Hong Kong government website at (bit.ly/1V8P7IU) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)