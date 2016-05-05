May 5 March retail sales data (percent change from a year earlier): 2016 2015 Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Value -9.8 -20.6 -6.6 -8.5 -7.8 -3.0 -6.3 Volume -8.8 -19.5 -5.2 -6.1 -6.0 1.2 -3.0 CONTEXT: -- In the three months through March, the volume of sales was down by 9.1 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three months. COMMENTARY: A government spokesman indicated that retail sales remained weak in March, with many types of retail outlets registering year-on-year declines in sales. The slowdown in inbound tourism continued to pose a severe drag, and the uncertain economic outlook and asset market consolidation had conceivably also hurt local consumption sentiment. Looking ahead, the near-term outlook for retail sales will continue to depend on the performance of inbound tourism, and on the extent to which the local consumption sentiment is affected by the headwinds arising from the subpar economic conditions and external uncertainties. LINK: -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the Hong Kong government website at bit.ly/1X9Vc9p (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)