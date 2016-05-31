May 31 April retail sales data (percent change from a year earlier): 2016 2015 Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Value -7.5 -9.8 -20.6 -6.6 -8.5 -7.8 -3.0 Volume -7.6 -8.8 -19.5 -5.2 -6.1 -6.0 1.2 CONTEXT: -- In the three months through April, the volume of sales was down by 3.1 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three months. COMMENTARY: A government spokesman indicated that retail sales showed a slightly narrower year-on-year decline in April. Yet many types of retail outlet still recorded notable falls in sales, reflecting the continued drag from the slowdown in inbound tourism, as well as the more cautious local consumer sentiment amid subpar economic conditions. The near-term outlook for retail sales will continue to depend on the performance of inbound tourism, and on the extent to which the local consumption sentiment is affected by the uncertain economic outlook and other external headwinds. The Government will continue to monitor closely the retail sales performance and its repercussions on the wider economy and job market. LINK: -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the Hong Kong government website at bit.ly/1XLgZUR (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)