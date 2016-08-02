Aug 2 June retail sales data (percent change from a year earlier): 2016 2015 June May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Value -8.9 -8.3^ -7.5 -9.8 -20.6 -6.6 -8.5 Volume -9.6 -8.8^ -7.7^ -8.8 -19.5 -5.2 -6.1 ^ Revised CONTEXT: -- The value of total retail sales decreased by 10.5 percent in H1 compared with the same period in 2015. -- In the three months through June, the volume of sales rose by 1.9 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three months. COMMENTARY: A government spokesman indicated that retail sales volume in June was still notably lower than the year-ago level, reflecting the fall in visitor spending and the more cautious consumer sentiment amid subpar economic conditions. Nevertheless, on a seasonally adjusted basis, retail sales improved moderately in the second quarter compared with the first quarter. Looking ahead, the near-term retail sales performance will still depend on the performance of inbound tourism as well as the extent to which consumer sentiment will be affected by the lingering uncertainties about the economic outlook. The government will continue to monitor closely the retail sales performance and its repercussions on the wider economy and job market. LINK: -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the Hong Kong government website at bit.ly/2ahPz4D (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Sam Holmes)