Dec 1 October retail sales data (percent change from a year earlier): 2016 Oct Sep Aug July June May April Value -2.9 -4.0^ -10.5 -7.7 -8.9 -8.3 -7.5 Volume -2.7 -3.8^ -11.0 -7.0 -7.9 -7.3 -6.2 ^ Revised CONTEXT: -- In the three months through October, the volume of sales rose by 1.5 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three months. COMMENTARY: A government spokesman indicated that the year-on-year rate of decline in retail sales narrowed further in October, mirroring the similar performance of visitor arrivals in that month. The stable job market and increasing household incomes also rendered support to local consumer sentiment. Looking ahead, the near-term outlook for retail sales will still hinge on the performance of inbound tourism as well as the extent to which local consumer sentiment will be affected by the various external uncertainties. The government will continue to monitor closely retail sales performance and its possible impact on the wider economy. LINK: -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the Hong Kong government website at bit.ly/2fOfpzd (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Jacquelne Wong)