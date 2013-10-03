Oct 3 August retail sales data (percent change from a year earlier): Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Value: 8.1 9.3^ 14.7 12.9 20.7 9.8 22.7 Volume: 7.2 8.7^ 13.3 12.2 19.4 10.1 21.9 ^ Revised CONTEXT: -- In the three months through August, the volume of sales was down by 3.5 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three months. -- For a breakdown of August retail sales click on COMMENTARY: A Government spokesman noted that the growth of retail sales in August, though somewhat slower than that earlier this year, was still notable on a year-on-year comparison. Looking ahead, the performance of the retail business in the near term should continue to receive support from the still-favourable labour market conditions and further growth of the inbound tourism. However, we need to closely monitor whether the unsteady external environment will affect the local economy going forward, the spokesman added. LINK: -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the Hong Kong government website at: here (Reporting by Christina Lo and Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Sunil Nair)