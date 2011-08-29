HONG KONG, Aug 29 July retail sales data (percent change from a year earlier):

Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan

Value: 29.1 28.8 27.8 27.8 26.2 8.5 28.1 Volume: 22.4 22.2 21.1^ 22.1 20.2 5.0 23.6 ^ Revised

CONTEXT:

-- In the three months through July, the volume of sales rose by 5.3 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three months.

-- The government has forecast the economy will expand 5-6 percent in 2011.

COMMENTARY:

A government spokesman said retail sales expanded strongly in July on buoyant local consumption demand and tourist spending.

The spokesman added that looking ahead, local consumer sentiment should stay largely positive amid improving income conditions. This, together with vibrant inbound tourism, would continue to augur well for the retail business, he said.

-- To view the full details of Hong Kong economy, see the government website at: here (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Christina Lo; Editing by Chris Lewis)