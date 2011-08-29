HONG KONG, Aug 29 July retail sales data
(percent change from a year earlier):
Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan
Value: 29.1 28.8 27.8 27.8 26.2 8.5 28.1
Volume: 22.4 22.2 21.1^ 22.1 20.2 5.0 23.6
^ Revised
CONTEXT:
-- In the three months through July, the volume of sales
rose by 5.3 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding
three months.
-- The government has forecast the economy will expand 5-6
percent in 2011.
A government spokesman said retail sales expanded strongly
in July on buoyant local consumption demand and tourist
spending.
The spokesman added that looking ahead, local consumer
sentiment should stay largely positive amid improving income
conditions. This, together with vibrant inbound tourism, would
continue to augur well for the retail business, he said.
