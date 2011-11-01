Nov 1 September retail sales data
(percent change from a year earlier):
Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar
Value: 24.1 29.0 29.1 28.8 27.8 27.8 26.2
Volume: 15.2 20.7 22.4 22.2 21.1 22.1 20.2
CONTEXT:
-- In the three months through September, the volume of
sales rose by 2.8 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the
preceding three months.
-- For a breakdown of September retail sales click on
COMMENTARY:
A government spokesman said retail sales expanded
appreciably with double-digit growth in September, as local
consumption and tourist spending stayed fairly vibrant.
The spokesman said that looking ahead, while the prevailing
strength of inbound tourism and a buoyant labour market should
continue to support the retail business, vigilance was needed
over mounting uncertainties on the external front and how they
would impact the local economy and consumer confidence.
LINK:
-- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the
Hong Kong government website at:
here
