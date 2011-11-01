Nov 1 September retail sales data (percent change from a year earlier):

Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Value: 24.1 29.0 29.1 28.8 27.8 27.8 26.2 Volume: 15.2 20.7 22.4 22.2 21.1 22.1 20.2

CONTEXT:

-- In the three months through September, the volume of sales rose by 2.8 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three months.

-- For a breakdown of September retail sales click on

COMMENTARY:

A government spokesman said retail sales expanded appreciably with double-digit growth in September, as local consumption and tourist spending stayed fairly vibrant.

The spokesman said that looking ahead, while the prevailing strength of inbound tourism and a buoyant labour market should continue to support the retail business, vigilance was needed over mounting uncertainties on the external front and how they would impact the local economy and consumer confidence.

LINK:

-- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the Hong Kong government website at: here (Reporting by Raymond Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)