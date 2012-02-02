HONG KONG, Feb 2 December retail sales
data
(percent change from a year earlier):
Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun
Value: 23.4 23.4^ 23.0^ 24.0 29.0 29.1 28.8
Volume: 17.1 16.9 15.0 15.1 20.7 22.4 22.2
^ Revised
CONTEXT:
-- In the three months ended December, the volume of sales
rose 2.8 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding
three months.
COMMENTARY:
A government spokesman said retail sales remained robust in
December, showing notable year-on-year increases across a wide
range of retail outlets. Retail sales maintained strong momentum
throughout 2011 on the back of buoyant local consumption and
tourist spending. The improved income conditions should augur
well for the retail business in the near term, with the
prevailing strength of inbound tourism rendering additional
support.
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Chris Lewis)