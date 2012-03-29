March 29 February retail sales data
(percent change from a year earlier):
Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug
Value: 15.7 14.9 23.5 23.4 23.0 24.0 29.0
Volume: 10.1 9.1 17.1 16.9 15.0 15.1 20.7
CONTEXT:
-- In the three months through February, the volume of sales
rose by 0.3 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding
three months.
COMMENTARY:
A government spokesman said retail sales remained buoyant in
February. Taking the first two months of 2012 together to remove
distortions caused by the timing of the Lunar New Year holiday,
retail sales grew appreciably over a year earlier, yet moderated
somewhat from the final quarter of last year. Improved income
conditions and vibrant inbound tourism should still be
supportive for the retail business in the near term, however
there remains a risk from headwinds in the external environment
and potential negative spillover on the local economy and
consumer sentiment.
(Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Chris
Lewis)