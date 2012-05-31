May 31 March retail sales data
(percent change from a year earlier):
Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct
Value: 11.4 17.1^ 15.6 14.9 23.5 23.4 23.0
Volume: 7.6 13.2^ 10.1 9.1 17.1 16.9 15.0
^ Revised
CONTEXT:
-- In the three months through April, the volume of sales
rose by 3.4 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding
three months.
COMMENTARY:
A Government spokesman noted that retail sales grew solidly
in April, though at a somewhat more moderate pace than seen
early in the year.
The spokesman added that buoyant labour market conditions
and inbound tourism should continue to lend some support to the
retail business in the near term. But he added increasing global
uncertainties and the retreat in the local stock market of late
will affect local consumer sentiment down the road.
LINK:
-- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the
Hong Kong government website at:
here
(Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Kim
Coghill)