July 3 May retail sales data
(percent change from a year earlier):
May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov
Value: 8.8 11.4 17.1 15.6 14.9 23.5 23.4
Volume: 5.8 7.6 13.2 10.1 9.1 17.1 16.9
CONTEXT:
-- In the three months through May, the volume of sales rose
by 2.8 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding
three months.
COMMENTARY:
A government spokesman said retail sales recorded solid,
albeit slower, growth in May over a year earlier. Despite a
difficult external environment, local consumption demand and
tourist spending were still fairly resilient. While job market
conditions and inbound tourism would continue to support retail
businesses, the adverse external environment amid the European
debt crisis could weigh on consumer sentiment.
(Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Chris
Lewis)