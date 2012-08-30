Aug 30 Ju ly retail sales data (percent change from a year earlier): Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Value: 3.8 11.0 8.7 11.4 17.1 15.6 14.9 Volume: 1.3 8.5 5.7 7.6 13.2 10.1 9.1 CONTEXT: -- In the three months through Ju ly , the volume of sales d o wn b y 0 .9 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three months. -- For a breakdown of Ju ly retail sales click on COMMENTARY: A Government spokesman noted that retail sales volume expanded only modestly in July over a year earlier. While the growth of visitor arrivals moderated in that month, local consumer sentiment appeared to have also turned more cautious in view of the deterioration in the external economic environment. The spokesman added that looking ahead, the still-favourable job conditions and further expansion of inbound tourism should remain generally supportive to the retail business. However, he warned of dow nside risks on the external front, which will continue to cast a shadow over the economic outlook. LINK: -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the Hong Kong government website at: here (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)