Nov 1 September retail sales data (percent change from a year earlier): Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Value: 9.4 4.6^ 3.9 11.0 8.7 11.4 17.1 Volume: 8.5 3.2 1.4 8.5 5.7 7.6 13.2 ^ Revised CONTEXT: -- In the three months through September, seasonally adjusted, the volume of sales unchanged from the preceding three months. -- For a breakdown of September retail sales click on COMMENTARY: A Government spokesman noted that retail sales volume showed faster growth in September, helped partly by festive spending at the Mid-Autumn Festival, which occurred later into the month this year compared with last year, and to a lesser extent by the launch of new consumer electronic products. The spokesman said that vibrant inbound tourism should continue to help support the retail business. But increased pressure on the labour market together with an uncertain external environment, may have a dampening effect on consumer sentiment down the road. LINK: -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the Hong Kong government website at: here (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)