March 4 January retail sales data (percent change from a year earlier): Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Value: 10.5 9.1^ 9.4 3.9 9.4 4.6 3.9 Volume: 10.4 8.5^ 8.1 3.6 8.5 3.2 1.4 ^ Revised CONTEXT: -- In the three months through January, the volume of sales rose by 6.2 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three months. -- For a breakdown of January retail sales click on COMMENTARY: A Government spokesman noted that retail sales grew notably further in January 2013 over a year earlier. In light of the possible distortions due to the difference in timing of the Lunar New Year, which fell in February this year but in January last year, it would be more meaningful to analyse the retail sales figures for January and February combined for a clearer picture of the underlying trend. The spokesman added that looking ahead, the broadly stable labour market conditions and further growth in inbound tourism should remain supportive to the retail business in the near term. Nevertheless, the fluid external environment would still warrant vigilance.