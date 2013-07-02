July 2 May retail sales data (percent change from a year earlier): May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Value: 12.8 20.7 9.8 22.7 10.5 9.1 9.4 Volume: 12.2 19.4 10.1 21.9 10.4 8.5 8.1 CONTEXT: -- In the three months through May, the volume of sales rose by 3.6 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three months. -- For a breakdown of May retail sales click on COMMENTARY: A government spokesman noted that retail sales picked up on a year-on-year basis in May, signifying that local consumption remained rather vibrant. The spokesman added that looking ahead, the sanguine local consumer sentiment amid favourable job and income conditions, coupled with sustained growth in inbound tourism, should continue to provide firm support to the retail business in the near term. Yet, the industry needs to stay alert to external developments and how that might affect the local economy and market sentiment going forward. LINK: -- To view full details on retail sales data, see the Hong Kong government website at: here (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)