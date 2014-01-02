HONG KONG, Jan 2 November retail sales data (percent change from a year earlier): Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Value: 8.5 6.3 5.0 8.1 9.3 14.7 12.9 Volume: 9.0 5.9^ 4.9 7.2 8.7 13.3 12.2 ^ Revised CONTEXT: -- In the three months through November, the volume of sales rose by 0.2 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three months. -- For a breakdown of November retail sales, click on COMMENTARY: A government spokesman noted that retail sales picked up to show faster year-on-year growth in November, largely thanks to the positive consumer sentiment and further expansion of inbound tourism. The spokesman added that stable job and income conditions as well as sustained growth of inbound tourism should continue to support the retail business in the near term. However, there's a need to closely monitor the external economic developments, which may affect consumer sentiment and hence retail business down the road. LINK: -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the Hong Kong government website at: link.reuters.com/ryh75v (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Christina Lo in HONG KONG; Editing by Richard Borsuk)