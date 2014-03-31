March 31 February retail sales data (percent change from a year earlier): ___2014___ ______________2013______________ Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Value: -2.3 14.4^ 5.7 8.5 6.3 5.0 8.1 Volume: -2.3 16.7^ 6.1 9.1 5.9 4.9 7.2 ^ Revised CONTEXT: -- In the three months through February, the volume of sales rose 4.5 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three months. -- For a breakdown of February retail sales click on COMMENTARY: A government spokesman noted that the performance of retail sales in February was distorted by the timing of the Lunar New Year. Removing such a distortion by examining the year-on-year growth in the first two months of 2014, retail sales actually showed a solid expansion of 7.9 percent in volume terms. The spokesman added that looking ahead, the retail business in the near term should continue to be supported by the favourable job and income conditions and sustained growth of inbound tourism. However, there's a need to closely monitor the external economic developments, including the future changes in the U.S. monetary policy and growth paces of the advanced economies, as they may affect the global economic and financial market situations and hence local consumer sentiment down the road. LINK: -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the Hong Kong government website at: link.reuters.com/jav97v (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Kim Coghill)