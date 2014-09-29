Sept 29 August retail sales data (percent change from a year earlier): Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Value: 3.4 -3.2^ -6.9 -3.9^ -9.9 -1.5 -2.2 Volume: 2.8 -4.5 -7.5 -4.5^ -9.6 -2.5 -2.1 ^ Revised CONTEXT: -- In the three months through August, the volume of sales increased by 0.7 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three months. -- For a breakdown of August retail sales click on COMMENTARY: A government spokesman noted that retail sales showed a modest year-on-year rebound in August, as the decline in sales of jewellery, watches and clocks, and valuable gifts narrowed, amid fading base effects, while the sales of many other goods that are more closely related to local consumption increased moderately. Also, the difference in timing of the Mid-Autumn Festival, which fell in early September this year but in mid-September last year, brought forward some related purchases, adding to the retail sales growth in August. The spokesman added that looking ahead, the performance of retail sales will hopefully improve in the near term as the high base effects continue to recede. However, in view of the downside risks associated with the changing pattern in tourist spending and uncertainties in the external environment, the government will stay alert and monitor the retail business situation. LINK: -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the Hong Kong government website at: bit.ly/1qNexbR (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Christina Lo in HONG KONG; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)