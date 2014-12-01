Dec 1 October retail sales data (percent change from a year earlier): Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Value: 1.4 4.8 3.5 -3.2 -6.9 -3.9 -9.9 Volume: 4.3 6.6 2.8 -4.5 -7.5 -4.5 -9.6 ^ Revised CONTEXT: -- In the three months through October, the volume of sales rose by 9.5 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three months. -- For a breakdown of October retail sales click on COMMENTARY: A government spokesman noted that retail sales weakened in October, marked by visible declines in the sales of jewellery, watches and clocks, and clothing and footwear as well as a marked slowdown in sales of motor vehicles. The performance of items closely related to local consumption was lacklustre, conceivably reflecting the adverse impact of the political protests known as the "Occupy Movement" on consumer sentiment. After excluding the boost from the surge in sales of consumer durable goods due to the launch of new smartphone models, retail sales actually slackened to show a year-on-year decline in October. The spokesman added that retail sales performance in the near term would continue to hinge on the impact of the protests on consumer sentiment of locals and visitors. We will continue to monitor the situation closely, the spokesman said. LINK: -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the Hong Kong government website at: bit.ly/1tD17kA (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)