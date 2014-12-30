Dec 30 November retail sales data (percent change from a year earlier): Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Value: 4.1 1.4 4.8 3.5 -3.2 -6.9 -3.9 Volume: 7.5 4.3 6.6 2.8 -4.5 -7.5 -4.5 ^ Revised CONTEXT: -- In the three months through November, the volume of sales rose by 10.6 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three months. -- For a breakdown of November retail sales click on COMMENTARY: A government spokesman noted that the year-on-year growth of retail sales bounced back in November. Consumer sentiment appeared to have turned more stable, and the notable growth in inbound tourism in that month also provided support. After excluding the boost from the surge in sales of consumer durable goods as a result of the launch of new smartphone models, retail sales ended the decline in October and resumed a modest year-on-year growth. The spokesman added that the retail sales performance in the near term would continue to depend mainly on the job and income conditions as well as the expansion pace of inbound tourism. We also need to stay alert to the unsteady external environment and the uncertainties associated with the changing pattern of tourist spending. LINK: -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the Hong Kong government website at: (bit.ly/14aah3e) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Christina Lo in HONG KONG; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)