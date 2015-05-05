May 5 March retail sales data (percent change from a year earlier): ________2015________ __________2014___________ Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Value: -2.9 14.8^ -14.5 -4.0 4.2 1.4 4.8 Volume: 0.8 18.1^ -13.8 -1.4 7.6 4.3 6.6 ^ Revised CONTEXT: -- In the three months through March, the volume of sales was down by 0.8 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three months. -- For a breakdown of March retail sales, click on COMMENTARY: A government spokesman noted that the performance of retail sales remained sluggish in March. Most types of retail outlets recorded year-on-year declines in sales, conceivably reflecting the slowdown in inbound tourism. Retail outlets selling certain consumer durable goods saw some notable increases in sales, mainly helped by the launch of certain smartphone models. The spokesman said the retail sales performance in the near term is likely to be constrained by the weaker performance of inbound tourism, although the stable labour market conditions should still render support to local consumer sentiment. The government also need to monitor closely if the recent slowdown in retail business, together with the various uncertainties in the external environment, would affect the local economy and job creation down the road. LINK: -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the Hong Kong government website at: bit.ly/1dJPisJ (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)