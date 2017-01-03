Jan 3 November retail sales data (percent change from a year earlier): Nov Oct Sep Aug July June May Value -5.5 -2.9 -4.0 -10.5 -7.7 -8.9 -8.3 Volume -5.6 -2.7 -3.8 -11.0 -7.0 -7.9 -7.3 CONTEXT: -- In the three months through November, the volume of sales rose 4.7 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three months. COMMENTARY: A government spokesman indicated that retail sales saw a somewhat widened year-on-year decrease in November, conceivably dragged by the reduced tourist spending on some big-ticket items in that month. The decline in retail sales in October and November combined was still smaller than that in the third quarter. Looking ahead, the performance of retail sales will depend on whether inbound tourism would improve and whether the various external uncertainties would affect local consumer sentiment. The government will continue to monitor the situation closely. LINK: -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the Hong Kong government website at: bit.ly/2hMzSKS (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Sunil Nair)